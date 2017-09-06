Council removes 45 tonnes of waste from illegal dump in Donegal

Donegal County Council have removed 45 tonnes of waste from an illegal dump in the county.

The county council says it found the rubbish at a scenic site in Gaoth Dobhair, and household appliances and furniture are among the items found.

The local authority says it is committed to tracking down those responsible and is warning anyone convicted of illegal dumping could face a fine of €3,000.

Michael McGarvey, Director of Services for the Environment at Donegal Co Council, says there was a big community effort to clean the area.

He described the kind of waste they found, saying: "All sorts of things, anything from plastics to household waste.

"There was also some large material that required some havy machinery in this case. Some of that would have been historical and some of it more recent."

Pic via Donegal County Council.

This operation was undertaken as part of the national Anti-Dumping Initiative.

The Glenties Municipal District was awarded €11,000 under this initiative earlier this year.

After the removal of soil and stone, the waste was removed from the site and this was then taken to an authorised waste facility.

The site has now been landscaped and boulders have been placed along it to stop flytipping in the future.

Mr McGarvey said: "Anti-dumping signage has been erected and CCTV signage will be erected in the coming days.

Pic via Donegal County Council.

"This site will be monitored on an ongoing basis and anyone caught dumping rubbish here will be pursued by the Council."

Coiste Forbartha Chnoc Fola say they have plans to promote the area as an ideal location for walking enthusiasts.