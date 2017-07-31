Council moves to reassure Carrickmines residents on fire safety timeline

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council has moved to reassure homeowners in a southside development.

The Council have said it will not buy ten homes in Carrickmines Green for social housing until a timeline for any fire safety works is confirmed.

Residents had been trying to block the sale until the receiver fixes structural defects in some of the apartments.

The local authority has confirmed it will not sign on the purchase until an agreement is put in place.

