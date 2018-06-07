Council criticised for plans to sell off land during housing crisis

Dublin City Council has come under fire for its plans to sell land in the city centre.

Labour's Joe Costello has said the latest proposal to sell the land banks, which are currently used as Council depots, is unacceptable in the midst of a housing crisis.

The plan by Dublin City Council to sell off a number of valuable sites in Dublin city centre is the equivalent of selling off the family silver and should be rejected out of hand.

"Dublin City Council is proposing to consolidate all its operations’ depots across the city and to relocate them to Ballymun. This means that a large number of prime city centre sites will become available," Mr Costello said.

Joe Costello

The DCC depots to be evacuated are: Slaney Rd, Glasnevin,Dublin 11;

Aldborough Parade, North Strand, Dublin 3;

Orchard Rd, Drumcondra. Dublin 9;

Portland Row,Dublin 1;

Coleraine St, Dublin 1;

Broombridge Rd, Cabra, Dublin 1;

Bannow Rd, Cabra, Dublin 7

Mr Costello, who is a Labour representative in the Dublin Central constituency, said the lands are suitable for development.

"It is imperative that these lands are retained in the ownership of the City Council and used for community purposes.

Clearly, social and affordable housing is the most pressing issue of the day. The numbers on the housing and homeless lists are growing all the time.

"This is a unique, once in a generation opportunity for the State to fulfil its statutory role as the national housing authority by directing the local authorities not to sell off newly vacated lands but to designate them for housing purposes.

"This large-scale local authority portfolio of building lands once available should not be contracted out to the private sector for construction which is the standard practice but which tends to be excessively expensive.

"Instead the lands should be entrusted to the semi-state body, Nama, which has completed its remit to dispose of impaired state assets and is in the process of building 20,000 units of accommodation at present."

He called on Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy, and Dublin City Council to use the land for housing.

