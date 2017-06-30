Council advising people not to swim at three beaches due to E. Coli

A swimming race due to raise money for Special Olympics Ireland has been cancelled due to E. Coli.

The Garda Swimming and Lifesaving Club says it has had to postpone the event in Dun Laoghaire tonight due to a notice from the local authority.

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council is advising swimmers not to bathe at Killiney, Seapoint and Blackrock until Monday as a result of a high level of Enterococci E. Coli in the water.