Cost of politicians' pensions falls by €1m, Dept of Finance reveals

The cost of politicians' pensions fell by almost €1m last year - despite increases in the rates.

New figures from the Department of Finance show the cost of pensions came in at €13.1m last year, down from €14.1m in 2015.

That is despite the general election last year which saw 68 outgoing TDs either retiring or losing their seats.

Details of individual pensions have not yet been released, but are due to be published in the coming days.