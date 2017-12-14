Cork's Lord Mayor calls special meeting to progress city boundary extension

Lord Mayor of Cork Tony Fitzgerald has convened a special meeting of Cork City Council to begin implementation of the city boundary extension.

The council members will convene on Monday at 6.30pm.

The Lord Mayor said: “Following the Cabinet decision to approve the Implementation Oversight Group (IOG) report, Minister (for Local Government, Eoghan) Murphy called on the elected members and executives of both councils to urgently progress implementation and called on both local authorities to consider using statutory procedures under Part V of the Local Government Act to progress the matter.

“In line with the Minister’s request, I will be recommending to Cork City Council that it agrees to using Part V to ensure that the city boundary extension is advanced with the urgency and full and active support that the Minister is seeking."

If agreement is not reached by both local authorities on using Part V, Minister Murphy said he will bring forward primary legislation to implement the boundary alteration.

The proposed boundary accepted by Cabinet this week includes Ballincollig, Cork Airport, Glanmire, Tower and Blarney but excludes the Monard strategic development zone. Little Island and Carrigtwohill will remain in the county, as will settlements including Glounthane, Killumney, Ovens, Ballinora and Waterfall.