Cork's first vegan bakery coming soon

Cork may soon have its own vegan bakery on George’s Quay after a local baking entrepreneur set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to fit out a unit in the city centre.

Sarah Murphy, who owns Miam bakery and is a vegan herself, wants to sell sweet treats that contain no traces of animal products to Cork’s growing vegan community and for every donation she receives, she will give out a voucher for the same value to be spent at the bakery when it opens.

Ms Murphy already has a unit, but needs funds to get a kitchen and counter fitted and has plans for pop-up restaurant evenings, workshops and music sessions at the business.

It would be the first fully vegan eatery in Cork.

“The vegan community in Cork is growing quite fast and a lot of restaurants in Cork have started to develop vegan menus and options,” said Ms Murphy.

“I think vegans in Cork would love to walk into a place and not have to ask, they’ll know they can order whatever they want and they know it’s going to be fine,” she added.

Ms Murphy said there is no discernible difference in taste between vegan and non-vegan baking.

“You absolutely wouldn’t be able to tell the difference. If I put a slice of one of my cakes down next to a chocolate cake you’d buy from a café, you wouldn’t know which was vegan.

“Cork city is good for vegans. It has lots of options but it’s just about knowing where to go. It takes a bit of research, you just wouldn’t want to get caught off guard and end up somewhere hungry and not be sure you’ll be able to get anything,” she added.

Ms Murphy has plans to hire at least one person and then take on more if the business is successful.

The GoFundMe page was set up on Tuesday and several people have already donated. She hopes to raise €20,000 for the kitchen and counter area.

“I’m trying GoFundMe. I know it’s not something that’s seen a lot in Ireland, but it’s worth a shot. The vegan community in Ireland are really supportive and encouraging.”

Miam’s vegan doughnuts are already on sale at Oh My Donut, Washington Street, every Tuesday through to Saturday.

This article first appeared in the

Evening Echo newspaper.