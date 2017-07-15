Cork woman who died on Mount Kilimanjaro charity climb named

The Cork woman who died while climbing Mount Kilimanjaro has been named as Majella Duffy from Rathcormac.

She had travelled to Tanzania to raise funds for the Irish Heart Foundation and was a competitive bodybuilder and fitness enthusiast, according to the Evening Echo newspaper.

She worked for Laya Healthcare in Little Island for almost 10 years.

A spokesperson for the group trekking in Kilimanjaro said yesterday: "Irish woman aged 35 died on Kilimanjaro on July 14, 2017. She died of unknown causes while being treated to by a doctor at the scene."

"Our thoughts and condolences are with her family."

Her family members were notified of her passing yesterday afternoon.

The Department of Foreign Affairs will liaise with the family of the deceased in the coming days in relation to the repatriation of the body.

The cause of the accident is not known at this juncture.