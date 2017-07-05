Cork village works out it could raise a staggering amount each day in litter fines
05/07/2017 - 12:23:19Back to Ireland Home
A County Cork village has discovered it could raise more than €19,000 a day if it fines everyone who litters in public.
The Tidy Towns committee in Glounthaune has carried out an in-depth analysis of the rubbish found on its streets.
It has found that it gets on average 130 littering incidents every 24 hours, each worth €150 in on-the-spot fines.
Tidy Town Chairperson Conor O'Brien has broken down the figures.
Mr O'Brien said: "You would pick up €19,500 per day, €137,000 per week or €7m a year in our relatively small village.
"Obviously that is theoretical number, but even if you got 5% of that, you would still end up with quite a sizable number."
Join the conversation - comment here