Cork village families settle action against wind turbine operators

By Ann O'Loughlin

A group of families in a north Cork village who sued a wind farm operator claiming the huge turbines adversely affected their health have settled their High Court actions.

The High Court was this morning told the cases involving seven families from the Banteer area had been settled and the cases could be struck out.

The actions were regarded as landmark cases and the High Court had been due to assess damages after liability was admitted in the case several months ago.

The cases against Enercon Windfarm Services Ireland Ltd and Carrigcannon Wind Farm Ltd were taken by the Shivnen family and others including couples, families, and one single occupant.

The seven families from Banteer area claimed they have been severely impacted, particularly through noise pollution, since the turbines began operating in Nov 2011.

In court today, Roland Budd Bl told Mr Justice Tony O'Connor the implementation of the settlement agreements had taken place and the seven actions could be struck out.

No details of the settlement were given in court. The case will be briefly mentioned next month in relation to certain costs. The Banteer action was the first of its kind in the country.