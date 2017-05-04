Cork tops table for highest number of foster families

There were 6,309 children in care in Ireland at the end of February this year, with 5,822 of these being in foster care, it has been revealed.

Dublin Bay North Independent TD Tommy Broughan recently asked a number of Parliamentary Questions to the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Katherine Zappone, on various types of care for children in Ireland today.

In 2014, there were 6,003 children in foster families across the country. In 2015 there were 5,926 children placed with families and in 2016, 5,817 children were fostered.

Deputy Broughan said: “With over 6,300 children in care around the country it is imperative that any supports required are provided to the families and services caring for them.

“I have also recently asked Minister Zappone for an update on any proposed adoption programme with Haiti and await her response.”

Each year Cork has had the highest number of foster families with 641 in 2014, 638 in 2015 and 637 in 2016.

Of the 5,822 children in foster care, 65% are in general foster care (4,127) and 27% in relative care (1,695).

In a separate question, Deputy Broughan also asked for the number of adoptions by county for the years 1986, 1996, 2006 and 2016.

The reply stated “The Adoption Authority has provided details of domestic adoptions orders by county for 2006 and 2016.

“The county referred to below refers to the county in which the adoptive parents resided at the time the adoption order was made.

“This information broken down by county is not available for 1986 and 1996 at this time.

“However, I am advised that the total number of domestic adoption orders that were made in Ireland in 1986 and 1996 was 800 and 405 respectively.”