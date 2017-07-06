Cork tops EU culture monitor for venues and facilities

Cork is the number one city in Europe for cultural venues and facilities, according to a new EU report published today.

The EU Cultural and Creative Cities Monitor ranked the Munster capital as top of the league out of 64 small and medium-sized cities across Europe.

Dublin was 3rd while Galway and Limerick were 6th and 7th respectively.

Ruth Deasy of the EU Commission said the huge investment in the arts and culture during the past two decades is now bringing great rewards.