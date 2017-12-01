Cork TD calls for Dáil bar to be shut immediately

A Cork TD has called for the Dáil bar to be shut down in order to set a good example.

Independent TD Michael Collins feels that with important work going on in the Dáil, a bar serving alcohol should not be on the premises.

Mr Collins was speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103’s Cork Today Show and felt that the proposed amendment of the Road Traffic Bill by Transport Minister Shane Ross will close rural bars, but they should start by closing the Dáil bar.

"If you want to start showing any type of an example in relation to drink, shut the Dáil bar," said the Cork South-West TD.

"There's two bars in the Dáil. There's politicians running up tabs left, right and centre. I don't take alcohol in my place of work, that's my beleif and everybody has to have their own mindset on this.

"But I think that it is totally and utterly wrong and it sends the wrong message out there.

"Shane Ross wants to shut bars in rural Ireland with his Bill, but he wants to keep the two Dáil bars open."

Mr Collins stated he was aware that people visiting liked to see it but felt too much business went on there and it sent the wrong message out.

"At the same then we hear there is thousands and thousands of euros being left there, bills being unpaid by politicians. That sends a very, very bad message to the public."

You can listen to the full interview below.