Cork soldier tells court of ongoing nightmares and headaches after taking malarial drug

A Cork soldier who was given the anti-malarial drug Lariam for an overseas tour of duty in Chad has told the High Court he had nightmares, was feeling agitated and had persistent headaches.

Father of three Anthony Cole (51) said things got worse when he returned home from his overseas tour of duty.

Anthony Cole who served for 33 years in the Defence Forces has sued the State claiming he has not felt ’normal’ since his five months tour of duty in Chad in 2009.

In evidence Mr Cole told the court it was a dry mission in Chad, the heat was unbearable and the camp was “ more or less in the middle of nowhere.”

He said he wasn’t sleeping and was a bit agitated ,

“I put it down to the conditions in a Chad,” he said,

Mr Cole who was a Sergeant in the supply group while in Chad said in a questionnaire which was part a repatriation medical he said yes when it asked the question if he had a significant adverse reaction to Lariam.

He said he he was having nightmares most nights and was agitated. He told the court that up until then he was fairly easy going but he would just snap at people and "was very cranky altogether".

He said once he got home from Chad in early 2010, it seemed to get "worse and worse."

"That whole yar is a blur," he added.

Anthony Cole, Duneoin, Carrigaline, Cork has sued the Minister for Defence and the Attorney General after he was given Lariam, also known as Mefloquine for two weeks before he travelled, while on his tour of duty and for a number of weeks on his return home from Chad.

He has claimed that when he arrived in Chad his sleep became very disturbed and for no obvious reason he became unhappy and exceedingly irritable. He has claimed he felt so bad in himself that after three weeks he seriously considered returning home but persisted with the five month tour of duty.

He has further claimed he has never felt normal since then and his life has been thrown in to complete dissaray and he suffers nightmares, headaches, mood swings and depression.

He alleges there was an alleged failure to adequately warn members of the Defence Forces including himself of the side effects of the anti malarial drug Lariam and an alleged failure to warn him of the dangers and risks associated the medication.

The claims are denied and it is contended there was an alleged delay in bringing the proceedings.

Mr Cole who has since left the Army had 33 years service including three tours overseas to the Lebanon.

The case before Ms Justice O’Hanlon continues.