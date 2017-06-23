Cork soldier dies after being found unresponsive; Limerick student found dead at campus accommodation

Update 1.30pm: Gardaí have ruled out foul play in the deaths of a soldier and a student, who passed away suddenly in separate incidents in Limerick, writes David Raleigh

A 23-year-old soldier from Cork, stationed with the 12th Limerick battalion at Sarsfield Barracks, was found unconscious in his bed at the barracks, located on Edward Street, around 1.20pm yesterday.

He was transferred to University Hospital Limerick by ambulance, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to reports, the soldier had only recently completed his two-star training course.

A spokesperson for the Defence Forces said the army was liaising with the family of the deceased, and that he would be laid to rest with full military honours.

Separately, the body of a student, aged in his mid-20s, was discovered in a campus accommodation unit at University of Limerick, last night.

The masters student had been reported missing by his family, sources said.

The scene was preserved by officers, however gardaí said today they do not suspect foul play.

A post mortem is to be carried out later at University Hospital Limerick.

