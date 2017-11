I'm not the keeper of any of my Ministers says Varadkar, as trio plan North Korea trip Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that he will not be attempting to stop Government Ministers who want to travel to North Korea.

Cork sisters didn't know their father was abusing the other Two daughters of a Cork man sentenced to 10 years in jail today for sexually abusing them over a number of years have told 3News that they had adored him, but he took their childhood innocence.

I was bullied by two male TDs, says former Minister A former Government Minister says she was bullied by two male TDs in Leinster House.

Property fund seeks €1.2m judgment against partnership including Gay Byrne and family A financial fund has taken proceedings seeking €1.2m judgment against a partnership comprised of broadcaster Gay Byrne, his wife and their two daughters over a loan acquired by the fund from Bank of Scotland.

Emails about substandard accommodation 'simply were not opened' Deputy chief executive of Dublin City Council Brendan Kenny has admitted that some criticism of substandard rental accommodation exposed in the PrimeTime programme is justified.