Cork Opera House syndicate thrilled with EuroMillions win

A group of seven sound engineers from the Cork Opera House have picked up a cool €26,103 Match 5 prize from last Friday’s EuroMillions draw.

The lucky work syndicate purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket at the Gala store in Camden Wharf in Cork City.

Tonight’s guaranteed EuroMillions jackpot in a massive €190m, with an estimated €18m in lower-value prizes.

Under the EuroMillions community rules a jackpot is capped at €190m and any excess will flow down to the next prize tier at which there are winners. The jackpot can remain capped at €190m for up to a four draws.