Cork mother Vera Twomey waiting on letters from Minister Harris regarding her daughter's treatment options

Cork mother Vera Twomey is still waiting to be furnished with letters from Health Minister Simon Harris confirming the five options he gave her in a four-hour meeting at Leinster House last night.

Ms Twomey has been campaigning for THC-based medical cannabis for her seven-year-old daughter Ava, who suffers from Dravet Syndrome and is prone to chronic seizures.

Medical consultants will not sign off on the treatment, despite Vera pointing to research that indicates it works and the Government pledging to establish a compassionate access programme for the medication in January.

Ava’s frequency of seizures has reduced thanks to Charlotte’s Web - a CBD-based cannabis treatment - but Ms Twomey feels her daughter's condition is regressing and the treatment is not working as well.

She arrived at Kildare Street yesterday after an eight-day 260km trek from her home in Aghabullogue, Cork and met with Minister Harris last night.

Ms Twomey was promised she would be given letters confirming her options this morning.

However, she is still waiting.

She is currently in talks with TDs who have been assisting her in the campaign.

“We're waiting for letters from his Department that were promised to us this morning. Vera is currently in a meeting with Gino Kenny and Richard Boyd Barrett,” said her husband Paul Barry.

“The main thing is to track down why they are dragging their heels on giving us the letters. We're still sitting and waiting,” he added.

Paul said earlier this morning that the meeting had provided Vera with clarity as to the options the family has in order to further their application for the medicinal cannabis.

He added that Vera is considering staying outside Leinster House tonight if she is not furnished with the letters despite suffering from tonsillitis and having a knee injury that has confined her to a wheelchair for the last few days.