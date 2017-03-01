Cork mother begins long protest walk to Dáil for second time

A Cork mother is walking from her home to the Dáil - for the second time - demanding her daughter be allowed access to medicinal cannabis.

Vera Twomey's seven-year-old daughter suffers from a rare and drug-resistant form of epilepsy.

She says they have exhausted every form of conventional medicine as they try to relieve her symptoms, which see her suffer multiple seizures every day that could last up to 45 minutes.

Vera says one particular product - Charlotte's Web - made a huge difference to Ava's condition when she got to try it: “The first 11 days that Ava was on Charlottes Web, she didn’t have one seizure.

“It was astonishing.

“Paul, my husband and I, were looking at Ava and looking at each other and not saing anything because we were both thinking the very same thing, are we imagining that this is really working?”