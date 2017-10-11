Cork man who lost wife and daughter in crash calls for law targeting unaccompanied L-Drivers

A Cork man whose wife and daughter were killed in a road crash has expressed his disappointment that a new law regarding unaccompanied learner drivers has not come into force.

Noel Clancy told RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime his wife Geraldine and daughter Louise were killed in December 2015 when their car was hit by an unaccompanied learner driver.

A law which put a €2,000 fine or six-month prison sentence on car owners who allowed a learner driver to drive their car was signed last January but has not come into effect.

Transport Minister Shane Ross has yet to sign a commencement order on the law.

"I’m a different person two years ago. There are mornings I struggle to get out of bed," Mr Clancy said.

"Time doesn’t seem to be much of a healer. Every time I open the door I am shocked that Geraldine isn’t there. Stunned," he added.

He said he still thinks "I must tell Geraldine" every time he hears personal news.

"The laws are there with regards to learner drivers. You must adhere to certain conditions. What we try to do is to get the Minister to accept the amendments that would make car owners responsible for their cars," he said.

He wants repercussions for the car owners.

"The Minister accepted that and it was then signed into law by President Higgins but the Minister [...] gave no timescale," he said.

Drivetime host Mary Wilson read a response from Minister Ross who said there were legal issues surrounding the law.

The Minister said he wanted to see the changes in place, but wanted them in place as good law.