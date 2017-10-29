Cork Jazz Festival continues this weekend attracting visitors from overseas

The annual Cork Jazz festival is continuing this weekend.

The first festival began back 1978 and it has since gained a worldwide profile.

Festival Manager Jennifer Gleeson says it is key to the Cork social calendar.

She said: "It is one of those highly anticipated cultural events and to be quite honest before I became involved in the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival I probably under estimated how popular it was and not just from people of Cork.

"We've had such a big interest from people overseas and people across the country aswell."
