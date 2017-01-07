Cork house 2.4m wide with ‘huge potential’ yours for €60k

What must be one of Cork City’s smallest properties is back on the market — all 25.2sq m of it, writes Noel Baker.

The tiny property is located off Barrack St on the southside of the city, is 2.44m wide and available for €60,000.

The property had previously been on the market in October 2014 when its sale price was pitched at €75,000, indicating this is one property operating outside the cycle of rising house prices.

According to realtors Sherry Fitzgerald: “No 24 Vicar St is a single-storey two-roomed house in need of complete renovation.

“This narrow site offers huge potential to some- one with vision and imagination.

“The location, behind St Finbarr’s Cathedral, is very central and has all essential amenities in close proximity, namely, schools, shops, bars and restaurants. This is [a] development opportunity that should not be missed, arrange a viewing today.”

The property certainly is in need of development, if the simple photograph of its facade is anything to go by.

The largest room is the kitchen/living room, at 4.89m x 3.28m, and located to the rear of this is an open plan space. At the front of the property is the bedroom, at 3.18m x 1.49m, while the hall measures 3.17m x 0.81m, and the bathroom to the rear of the house measures 2.18m x 0.90m, complete with tiled floor and a two-piece suite.

Last August, a terraced cottage at 109, Dillon’s Cross in Cork City went on the market, with a guide price of €90,000.

At 32sq m it was a little roomier than the Vicar St premises, and had been modernised with double glazing and gas heating.

Being bijou is no bad thing, however. For proof, check out a property on Long Lane in central Dublin on Airbnb which has advertised itself as Dublin’s skinniest house.

Despite being just over 2m wide and its most spacious point, the property has four beds and two bedrooms and has attracted rave reviews from people who have stayed there.

The owner also has a sense of humour, listing among the house rules “no cat-swinging”.

Further afield, a property with 17.5sq m of living space went on the market in Barnsbury, Islington in London in 2014 for €320,000.

This article first appeared in the Irish Examiner.