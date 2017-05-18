Cork Gardaí seek help in finding teenage boy missing for two weeks

Gardaí have asked for help from the public in finding a 16-year-old boy missing from his home in Cork.

Daniel Kelleher has been missing from the Glen area of Cork city since Thursday, May 4, 2017.

Daniel is around six foot three inches), of thin build with short fair hair. He was last seen wearing a light grey North Face Jacket with a hood.

He usually wears a tracksuit, hoody and runners, and is known to frequent the Glen and Comeragh Park areas of Cork city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station at 021 4558510, any Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.