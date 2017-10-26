Cork Gardaí renew appeal for teenage boy missing for 10 days

Gardaí in Cork city are renewing their appeal for help in finding Josh Cowman, also known as Josh Barry, who has been missing since October 16.

The 17-year-old was last seen that day at Hazel Road, Togher at around 1pm.

He is described as being five foot six inches tall with dark brown hair, blue eyes and a thin build.

When last seen he was wearing a grey round neck jumper, grey jeans and white runners.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen Josh or may have any information to contact the Gardaí in Togher on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.