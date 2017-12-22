Cork family tackled burglar who entered home of isolated farmer

By Conall Ó Fátharta

The quick-thinking actions of brave family members reportedly foiled a violent robbery in West Cork on Thursday night.

A Dublin-based man in his 40s was arrested and detained at Bandon Garda Station.

The suspected burglar was arrested after an incident at a rural property near Enniskeane.

The homeowner, a man in his 50s, had been sleeping on his couch when he was woken by the thief who had entered his home through a door at the rear.

The attacker demanded cash before attacking the homeowner with an implement.

It is understood there were other family members in the house at the time who alerted gardaí and confronted the raider, who escaped on foot.

Gardaí immediately responded and the man was tracked down and arrested.

He was taken to Bandon Garda Station where he was yesterday being questioned under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. It is understood he is “well known” to gardaí.

The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries. However, he is believed to have been very shaken by the attack.

Bandon-based county councillor Gillian Coughlan said the incident was very worrying.

“It’s very concerning that something like this has happened, in particular for people living alone. I would advise people to take extra precaution at this time of the year and to make sure their homes and property are secure,” she said.

Ms Coughlan said people living in very remote areas are attractive targets for criminals due to the lack of a visible Garda presence.

“There is a very wide expanse of countryside in that area, and that’s viewed as an opportunity for these criminals. They have their homework done and they see areas where gardaí might not be based permanently and target them.

"It buys them time. I would advise people to look out for their neighbours particularly at this time of the year and to report any suspicious activity,” she said.