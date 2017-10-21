Cork County Council place flood barriers, warn of likely road closure

There is a significant flood in the River Blackwater and the N72 Park Road in Mallow is likely to be closed to traffic from 11.30 pm tonight.

Flood barriers have been erected as required.

It is not yet clear whether the level of the flood requires flood barriers across Bridge Street at Mallow Bridge.

If deemed necessary, they will be erected at approximately 6am tomorrow.

If required, the closure of Park Road and Bridge Street will be advised via MapAlerter

Flood barriers are being erected in the lower areas in Fermoy also, but at this stage it appears unlikely that they will need to be erected across the N72 at Fermoy Bridge.

The situation is being monitored and it is likely to be after lunchtime tomorrow before the flood peaks in Fermoy.
