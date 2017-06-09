Cork city to double in size taking in Ballincollig, Blarney and Carrigtwohill

Details of the most significant revamp of local government in the history of the State were revealed this morning, with Cork City Council set to almost double in size, writes Kevin O’Neill

The population of the city is set to surpass 200,000, with areas including Little Island, Cork Airport and Ballincollig all set to be incorporated into the new, larger authority.

It is understood that the 2019 local election has been identified as the target for implementing the changes, which also include provisions for financial compensation for Cork County Council on the basis of a significant loss in rates.

The Cork Harbour towns of Carrigaline, Passage West, Monkstown and Ringaskiddy will not be brought into the city to allow the harbour area be treated as a distinct economic entity.

An overview of the proposed new city boundary.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Des Cahill welcomed the recommendations as "the best outcome for the city and the county".

"It is the outcome that we wanted all along so we are delighted," he said.

"I am aware that it will still have to be passed by the Dáil but this is not just a good outcome for the city, but the best outcome for the city and the county."

