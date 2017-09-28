Cork City Council votes not to vary Local Property Tax

Cork City Council have voted not to vary the basic rate of the Local Property Tax (LPT) at a special meeting this evening.

Sixteen councillors voted not to vary the basic rate while 10 councillors were against.

Elected members of a local authority may pass a formal resolution to vary the basic rate of the LPT for their administrative area by -/+ 15% of the basic rate set by the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government.

In 2015 and 2016 councillors agreed to apply a 10% reduction but last year the decision was made not to vary the basic rate and this meant that Cork City Council had an extra €777,000 to spend.

This evening’s vote means that €777,000 will also be available in the council’s budget for 2018.

Last night the council revealed that the extra €777,000 available in 2017 was spent in the housing and community, roads and transportation and environment and recreation directorates. Up to €400,000 was spent on housing maintenance, another €200,000 on road resurfacing and another €177,000 on funding playground upgrades and design and on tree works in communities.
