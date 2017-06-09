Cork busking star Allie Sherlock 'waiting to hear back from The Ellen Show'

Cork's young singing sensation Allie Sherlock has insisted that she hasn't turned down a chance to appear on The Ellen Show.

Twelve-year-old Allie Sherlock has gone viral on Facebook, reaching over 1 million views for her cover of Ed Sheeran’s 'Supermarket Flowers'.

Speaking on The Ray D'Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1, she said she was contacted via Facebook, she then did a Skype interview with the show and is now waiting to hear back from them.

Ray was also joined by Allie’s father Mark Sherlock, who drives her to Dublin to go busking on Grafton Street in Dublin every second weekend.

Allie also performed Ed Sheeran's hit song Supermarket Flowers for Ray live in studio.