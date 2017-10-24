Cork boy settles case against hospital for shoulder injury at birth for €400k

By Ann O'Loughlin

A 14-year-old boy who suffered a shoulder injury at birth has settled his High Court action for €400,000.

Joshua Hoare's counsel, Dr John O'Mahony SC, told the court he suffered an injury to his left upper arm and is unable to play hurling at competitive level as he has difficulty holding both the hurley and the ball.

Joshua Hoare of Woodfield, Station Road, Blarney, Co Cork, had through his mother Emma Fitzpatrick sued consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Rachel Patton who at the time practised at Bon Secours Hospital, College Road, Cork over the circumstances of his birth on May 30, 2003 at Bon Secours Hospital.

The boy's delivery was managed and carried out by Ms Patton.

It was claimed that during the delivery the complication of shoulder dystocia was encountered and the baby was delivered by forceps.

File photo of Bon Secours Hospital, College Road, Co Cork.

It was noted that at five minutes after delivery, the baby's left arm remained limp and the next day his parents were told he had an Erb's palsy injury.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to exercise any or any reasonable care and skill in and about the examination, investigation, diagnosis, management, care and treatment during the course of the labour and delivery and an alleged failure to act with due and proper care, diligence and caution when shoulder dystocia was encountered during the course of the delivery.

The claims were denied.

Dr O'Mahony said Joshua's parents were happy with the settlement.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was a good one and he wished Joshua well for the future.