Cork boy first to be legally treated with cannabis in Ireland

A two-year-old boy with a rare form of epilepsy is the first person in Ireland to be legally treated with cannabis.

Tristan Forde, from Dunmanway, West Cork, went from having up to 20 seizures a day to practically none through the medicated use of cannabis oil.

Tristan and his mother Yvonne moved to Colorado last year where treatment with cannabis oil is legal and his condition improved dramatically.

While Tristan was in Colorado, his doctor in Cork applied to Minister for Health Simon Harris for a licence to treat Tristan in Ireland with cannabis oil.

Tristan was granted a licence to be treated in Ireland and can now be treated at home for his rare form of epilepsy.