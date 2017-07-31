Corbett murder trial: Crime scene supervisor questioned on evidence-collection

By Michael L Hewitt

Defense attorneys in the Jason Corbett murder trial in North Carolina today ​lodged pointed questions at a Davidson County sheriff's investigator on why he did not collect certain evidence, including ​what the attorney for Molly Corbett, Walter Holton, said was a hair on Jason Corbett's right hand.

​During opening statements, Holton argued that the hair belonged to Molly Corbett and helped corroborate her story that Jason Corbett was strangling her when her father struck Jason Corbett with a baseball bat.

Jason Corbett died of blunt-force trauma to the head. A medical examiner testified last week that Corbett was struck at least 12 times.

The line of questioning points to the key issue in the case - whether Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens intentionally beat Jason Corbett to death with a baseball bat and a concrete paving brick or whether the two killed Jason Corbett in an act of self-defense and the defense of others.

Molly Corbett and Martens, a former FBI agent, are charged with second-degree murder. They deny the charge.

​"Did you see her in the fetal position on the ground?" Holton asked Lt. Frank Young of the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. Young is the crime scene supervisor who oversaw the collection of evidence and took photographs of Molly Corbett and Martens. He specifically took pictures of Molly Corbett at the request of an officer because Molly Corbetthad told investigators that she had been choked.

Young told Holton he did not see Molly Corbett in the fetal position nor did he see any signs that she had vomited or suffered from nausea.

Holton showed a picture of Molly Corbett that had already been entered into evidence. Holton pointed to what he said was a mark on her neck just under her ear.

"It appears to be dried blood," Young said.

Holton responded, "Did you test it? Did you sample it? ...Why didn't you get a sample of it?"

Holton asked Young about his training in the collection of evidence and whether he had specific training in collecting evidence in strangulation cases. Young said he had not and that he had attended a domestic violence training conference in the early 2000s.

​​But he did say that it would be important for an alleged victim to describe the method of strangulation​ - whether it was by hand or rope. ​​He asked ​Young ​whether it would be relevant if she had redness around her neck. Paramedics who were at the scene reported that Molly Corbett had a light redness around her neck, saying it looked more like a sunburn.

Assistant District Attorney Greg Brown objected several times during Holton's questioning.

Earlier ​this morning, Young, through questioning from prosecutors, introduced both the bat and the concrete paving brick to jurors.

Jurors were able to examine the brick, which was placed in a clear plastic container, from all sides.

Young testified that there was hair on the brick that was collected and sent to the State Crime Lab.

There will be testimony ​later today ​from several experts from the State Crime Lab who will present their analysis of the physical evidence.

Also expected to testify is a co-worker of Jason Corbett​'s​ at Multi Packaging Solutions, where Corbett was a manager.