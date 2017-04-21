Coolock man Jason White missing for a month

Gardaí have asked for the public's help to find Jason White, who has been missing from Coolock since March 21.

Jason, 27, is described as being 5’ 7’’ tall with short fair hair and of medium build.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue tracksuit top, grey tracksuit bottoms and runners.

He is known to frequent the Kilmainham and Rialto areas of Dublin.

Anyone who has seen Jason or can assist in locating him is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01-6664200, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.