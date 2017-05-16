Conviction rates for driving while holding a mobile ‘pitiful’, says AA

Just over one third of people listed to appear in court over holding their phones while driving are being convicted.

That is one finding from an analysis of figures from the period between January 2015 and March of this year.

Another third of the 12,000 cases examined could not go ahead because summonses hadn't been served.

Public Affairs Director with the AA Conor Faughnan says we have the laws to punish the drivers, so that's not the problem.

“The legislation on paper is fine. If you read Irish legislation, stack it up against that which exists anywhere else in the EU, Irish law is pretty good.

“Our ability to administer it and follow through appears pitiful.”