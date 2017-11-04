Convicted murderer Stephen Henry back in police custody after release in Dublin

A convicted murderer who had been at large since Monday evening is now back in police custody in Northern Ireland.

Stephen Henry, 41 - who was convicted of murdering a man with a samurai sword in 2014 - was on the loose in Dublin yesterday after he was released with a fine following and arrest for drunk and disorderly behaviour.

He previously failed to return to prison in Co Derry after being granted day release.

Police described him as "dangerous" with a "history of violence".

He was arrested in the Waringstown area of Co Armagh at approximately 11:25pm last night and remains in police custody.