Convicted murderer Stephen Henry back in police custody after release in Dublin
04/11/2017 - 14:42:00Back to Ireland Home
A convicted murderer who had been at large since Monday evening is now back in police custody in Northern Ireland.
Stephen Henry, 41 - who was convicted of murdering a man with a samurai sword in 2014 - was on the loose in Dublin yesterday after he was released with a fine following and arrest for drunk and disorderly behaviour.
He previously failed to return to prison in Co Derry after being granted day release.
Police described him as "dangerous" with a "history of violence".
He was arrested in the Waringstown area of Co Armagh at approximately 11:25pm last night and remains in police custody.