Controversial plan for National Maternity Hospital in doubt

The Board of St Vincent's Healthcare Group is to review the status of the National Maternity Hospital project in light of the recent controversy, it was announced tonight.

Under the proposed plan, there was to be nine people on the board of the new National Maternity Hospital - four nominated by the St Vincent's Hospital Group, which is owned by the Sisters of Charity, and four by the current National Maternity Hospital, including the Master. It was to be chaired by an international expert in obstetrics and gynaecology.

Questions over whether the Sisters of Charity would have ultimate ownership of the public hospital and could profit from has provoked anger as the congregation has yet to pay €3m of redress for victims of institutional child abuse.

Almost 80,000 people have signed an online petition opposing any role or ownership for the nuns of the new facility.

This evening, a statement by Jimmy Menton, chairperson of St Vincent's Healthcare Group, read: “On November 21, 2016, following six months of intensive discussions chaired by Mr. Kieran Mulvey (former CEO of the Workplace Relations Commission), St Vincent's Healthcare Group and the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) signed a comprehensive agreement providing for the corporate and clinical governance arrangements for the future operation of a new maternity hospital, called ‘The National Maternity Hospital at Elm Park DAC’.

“That agreement was publicly endorsed and welcomed by both the Minister for Health, Deputy Simon Harris, and the Taoiseach, Deputy Enda Kenny, at a press briefing that evening in Government Buildings.

“In view of the controversy and misinformation that has arisen in recent times regarding the project, and the views expressed by the Minister for Health and other members of the Oireachtas, the board of St Vincent's Healthcare Group will review the status of the project in light of the current situation.

“Pending this review, the Board does not intend to make any further comment.”

Yesterday, Health Minister Simon Harris said: "I want to make sure that no religious order makes one cent from this move."

He also called on the religious order to agree contracts allowing lawful abortion or contraceptive treatment in the proposed new hospital.

The decision to review the project is being welcomed by opposition politicians who heavily criticised the deal between the National Maternity Hospital and St Vincent's.

Roisin Shortall of the Social Democrats says clarity is needed on how that agreement was reached last November.

“The negotiations and the brokering of the deal were done behind closed doors,” she said.

“And it’s only through the work of various journalists now that the details of that deal are starting to slip out.

“It’s in everybody’s interest that we know exactly what’s involved in this, and that there is full transparency on it.”