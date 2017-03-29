Controversial app used by youths and causing concern among parents appears to be disabled

The controversial SimSimi App appears to have been disabled in Ireland.

Concern was raised after some children were upset by insults generated by the anonymous chatbot.

Liam Challenor, from the DCU Anti Bullying Centre, says you can still download SimSimi but it isn't working: “Once you interact with it, it actually gives you that message that says: “I do not talk in Ireland for awhile” and it seems to be followed by a quote and this changes each time, many of which seem to be related to being nice to one another.

“So the app does seem to be not interacting with Irish users at the moment.”