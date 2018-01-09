Consumers feel little improvement in standard of living despite economic upturn - report

Irish consumers think the economy is doing well, but are cautious about their own finances.

The KBC and ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index for December shows no significant change from previous months.

Despite reports of an upturn in the economy, many people have not felt much of an improvement in their standard of living.

Austin Hughes KBC Ireland.

Austin Hughes, Chief Economist at KBC, says people are still cautious about their household finances.

He said: "The real problem for consumers is that they hear there is a boom going on but they're not feeling much part of it.

"The sense is that only one in four consumers expect an improvement in their living standards in the year ahead - the majority just see things carrying on as they are.

"So there is a sense that the economy is delivering for others but not for the average consumer."

- Digital Desk