Consumer watchdog begins unannounced inspections of car dealers
10/04/2017 - 15:04:01
Dealers of second-hand cars are being targeted by the consumer watchdog.
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission says it has started unannounced inspections of motor dealers nationwide.
They are focussing on dealers who mislead consumers by selling crashed and clocked cars.
The Commission has reminded dealers that failing to let car buyers know all the relevant information about a vehicle is against the law.
