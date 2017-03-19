Consultants: Ireland's 'bureaucratic' healthcare not ready to cater for rise in population

There are claims that surgical appointments for cancer patients are being cancelled in significant numbers.

According to the Irish Hospital Consultants Association the problem in hospitals is now at such a critical level that patient care and safety is compromised on a daily basis.

The group met with the Health Minister Simon Harris on Thursday to highlight their concerns.

Association President Dr Tom Ryan says the health system must become more responsive to patients' needs.

Dr Ryan said: "In Ireland the population is increasing and there are more elderly people in our population, so we are going to need an enormous increase in the quantity of healthcare that we provide.

"We'll have to provide it in different ways, in different settings and in greater volume.

"Currently, our bureaucratic structure by which healthcare is administered, may not be fit for that purpose."