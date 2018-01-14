Conor McGregor among new entrants to Rich List

The Mistry family, The Weston family and John Grayken have taken the top three spots in the Sunday Independent Rich list published today.

There are 9 new entrants this year including Conor Mc Gregor and entrepreneur Tommy Kelly of eShopworld worth €140m and €150m respectively.

The list estimates wealth based on stock market filings, documents in the companies registration office, annual reports and information disclosed in interviews.

Sunday Independent Business Editor Samantha McCaughren said there have been some changes since the crash.

"we've also a big move towards technology, which is really interesting in terms of the younger entrants," she said.

"The Collison brothers, for example, are almost a billionaire each - two brothers from Limerick whose company Stripe helps people pay money online," she added.

"Other sectors, surprisingly, are food - we have someone from Donegal who has had investment in his gluten-free business and that was worth €100m. Some really interesting sideline industries that we wouldn't expect to see are making some big strides in terms of financial success."