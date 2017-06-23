Connolly's Red Mills to create 20 jobs in Kilkenny

Twenty new jobs are being announced for Kilkenny today.

The jobs boost is created by the official opening of a new Connolly's Red Mills equestrian and agri super store in the city.

Responsible for feeding over one third of the world's top racehorses in Europe and Asia, the company now export to 74 countries.

The opening will be attended by European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Phil Hogan and Australian Ambassador to Ireland, Richard Andrews this morning.

Some of the world's leading trainers and equine managers will be welcomed to the South East following the opening of the new store