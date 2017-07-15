Connemara campaign group to prtoest against lack of ambulance service

A Connemara campaign group claims they're being discriminated against, because of a lack of ambulance services for the region.

The Ambulance Crisis Group is planning a protest in Galway's Eyre Square next Wednesday at 2pm over what they claim is an infringement of their human rights.

Spokesperson Patricia Keane says it is a problem across the whole country and they are inviting everyone to come and join them.

"We have a possibly two to three hour wait for an ambulance and that is from callout time to time of arrival of the ambulance at the patient," she said.

"And then we have the possibly one-and-a-half hour journey into Galway, or to Castlebar over an hour - but our argument isn't around the journey in, it's around waiting for the ambulance to reach us."