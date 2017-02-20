Conference on education reform taking place in Dublin

A conference is taking place in Dublin today on reforming education.

Today 96% of primary schools are under religious patronage, a fact criticised by several UN bodies.

Head of Equate, Michael Barron, says the conference is about finding common solutions.

"I really believe that concensus is building, that it's time for change in our education system. The vast majority of people when asked say that they also want change. And we can see this in opinion polls, but also in targetted research of parents who have children in school.

"The overall aim of today is to provide a space for different perspectives on why the education system is as it is, but crucially also to provide an opportunity to discuss and to develop solutions."