Conditions 'remain favourable' as search for R116 crew continues

A sweeping search of the area where helicopter Rescue 116 went down is continuing this morning.

Marine Institute specialists on-board the Granuaile, in conjunction with An Garda Síochána and the Air Accident Investigation Unit, conducted Remote Operations Vehicle (ROV) operations overnight and are ongoing today.

Wind has freshened overnight, which may constrain certain elements of the proposed search until Sunday, but conditions remain favourable for time being.

Air, surface and shoreline searches are ongoing today, supported by Coast Guard, RNLI and Civil Defence volunteers.

The Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter will conduct aerial searches later today.

The Air Corps are also supporting the search.

The Coast Guard asked that all mariners, particularly those not participating tomorrow to continue to keep a good lookout for any material associated with R116 and report any sightings to Malin Head Coast Guard Co-ordination Centre.