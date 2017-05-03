Concerns raised regarding sale of greyhound stadium to Dept of Education
03/05/2017 - 06:02:38Back to Ireland Home
Concerns have been raised over a deal by the Irish Greyhound Board to sell the Harold's Cross Stadium in Dublin to the Department of Education.
It was closed last February because of financial difficulties.
It is expected a number of schools are to be built on the site, subject to a review.
However Labour TD Alan Kelly says the Greyhound industry is being run into the ground and the sale raises serious questions about the use of taxpayers money.
Join the conversation - comment here