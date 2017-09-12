Concerns raised over plans for drug treatment facilities in Dublin

A school in Dublin is fighting the expansion of a nearby drug and alcohol rehab centre.

Dublin Simon plans to redevelop its residential recovery facility at Usher's Island, expanding from 39 bedrooms to 70.

St Audoen's National School has concerns because there are already other treatment centres in the area.

One mother who walks her daughter to St Audoen's NS said she regularly sees up to four people injecting themselves.

Christine told 98FM: "The school actually had to get more security to keep the kids safe because these drug addicts were walking in.

"They actually had to get a code to put on the gate to protect the kids. They're a brilliant school and they're trying their hardest and their best."

Meanwhile, the Junior Health Minister Catherine Byrne is defending plans for a proposed supervised drug injecting centre for Dublin.

Minister Byrne is being questioned about the centre at Dublin’s Joint Policing Committee this afternoon.

Supporters of the pilot project say it will be a controlled environment where addicts can use drugs.

Critics including Councillor Cieran Perry are worried it may normalise drug use.

"I'm against the normalisation of drug use which this actually means. Those within the drug industry who support this have yet to show me or the public any actual proof that these facilities work," he said.