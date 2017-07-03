Concerns over safety of cyclists once new Luas Cross City line is in use

There are concerns about the safety of cyclists once the new Luas Cross City line is operating in Dublin.

The National Transport Authority has identified several 'pinch points' in the city centre where there will be a lack of space for both trams and bikes.

According to the Irish Times it's recommending the junctions of tracks be placed at a ninety degree angle, to stop wheels getting caught in grooves.

If that's not possible, it means areas around Stephen's Green and O'Connell Street could be off limits for cyclists.