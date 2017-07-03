Concerns over roads, repairs and investment for Cork to be raised with Minister for Transport

Concerns about roads, repairs and investment for Cork will be raised with the Minister for Transport today.

The County Mayor and a cross party delegation will meet Shane Ross in Dublin to discuss a number of issues.

One primary concern is the investment in roads and repairs by the Government in comparison to the motor tax contribution from Cork drivers.

County Mayor Declan Hurley spoke to Cork's 96FM news about his concerns:

"There's a lot of plans in place but again we haven't got the money to drive forward with those.

"My own view is that last year we paid out €95m in the county in motor tax and we only got €44m back, so there's a major shortfall in that," he said.