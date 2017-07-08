Concern over elderly being charged for putting rubbish in wrong bin

There is concern that elderly people are being frightened by threats of fines for mixing up their recycling bins.

Panda Waste has warned it is launching a crackdown in Dublin, Louth and Meath next week - fining customers up to €25 Euro every time they put something in the wrong bin.

The company is one of a number of bin collectors with 'contamination' clauses in their contracts.

Head of advocacy and communication with Age Action, Justin Moran, has said the he understands why elderly people may be confused or nervous.

"I think there's certainly cause for concern with some of what we're hearing about the contracts that Panda are putting forward.

"We're talking about provisions where people could be fined for putting the wrong kind of litter in the wrong bin.

"We're hearing about clause in the contract where an employee would have the right to enter somebody's property to check the bin.

"It does seem very draconian and I can certainly understand how people could be confused and nervous when they get contracts like that," he said.